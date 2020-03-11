District Attorney Tim Ward has announced criminal charges against Izeah Almaguer, 23, for a February 26 DUI incident that took the life of a Tulare man.
Almaguer is charged with one count of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving with a .08 percent BAC causing injury, misdemeanor driving when privilege suspended with prior conviction(s), and misdemeanor unlawful vehicle operation. Multiple counts are enhanced with special allegations that the crime inflicted great bodily injury and was committed with one prior offense in 2018. If convicted, Almaguer faces life in prison.
Almaguer was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the county pre-trial facility where a future court date would be set.