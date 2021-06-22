A woman arrested after a vehicle crash that killed two sisters has been charged with murder.
Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced on Tuesday murder charges have been filed against Elizabeth Nungaray, 44 of San Jose. The charges filed stem from a DUI crash at happened on Saturday in Porterville.
Nungaray has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving while under the influence of alcohol causing injury with special allegations causing great bodily injury to four victims.
Nungaray was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in which a future court date would be set. If convicted on all charges, Nungaray faces life in prison.
Two sisters, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the crash and two other children, a 4-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were left with severe injuries. The 13-year-old is still in critical condition as of Tuesday. Two adults were also injured in the crash.
The crash happened at Main Street and Orange Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Nungaray was heading south on Main and is accused of running a red light at Orange.
She's accused of broadsiding a Dodge Journey that was traveling east on Orange that had the right of way. The 10-year-old and 8-year-old sisters who were in the Dodge Journey died as a result of the crash and the 13-year-old and 4-year-old also in the Dodge Journey were injured as a result of the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call Porterville Police Sergeant Erik Martinez at (559) 782-7400.
Two GoFundMe pages have been set up for the family who were the victims in the crash. The family's mother, Yesenia Huanaco has set up one GoFundMe page. As of Tuesday afternoon, $31,609 of a $50,000 goal had been raised. The page can be found by going to www.gofundme.com and doing a search for Yesenia Huanaco.
Brianna Edwards has also set up a GoFundMe page for the family. As of Tuesday afternoon, $7,818 of a $25,000 goal had been raised on that page. That page can be found by going to www.gofundme.com and doing a search for Brianna Edwards.