The Porterville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened on Tuesday night.
Steven Sanchez, 26 of Porterville, was identified as the victim who was killed.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the1400 block of North Ohio Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and located Sanchez who was suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render lifesaving aid to Sanchez before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.