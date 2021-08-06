It could be called the Community Complex.
The City of Porterville will construct a multi-arena sports complex adjacent to the Heritage Center with the expected completion of the complex to be in May, 2022. The nearly $1.5 million complex once completed will be a complex that's unlike any other in the Valley, city officials state. City officials state the complex is also sure to attract those from all over the state.
The complex is a community project as its being funded through Community Development Block Grant funds that are coming from the city's sell of the Heritage Center to the Porterville Unified School District. The complex will consist of four 50x80 lighted field turf outdoor arenas and one 60x100 lighted all-weather futsal surface arena.
The all-weather fustal surface is one that's commonly used in indoor or outdoor mini-arenas for soccer.
So presumably the all-weather futsal surface arena will be used for soccer while the other four arenas can be used for other sports such as basketball and volleyball. The community will decide on the mini arenas will be used to begin with and in the future as there's now a survey.
The public can now offer their input on how the arenas will be used through a survey at this link https://linktr.ee/portervilleparksleisure
The complex will also include a restroom building and other site amenities. Other funding for the future development of the site may come from Measure R, the tax on cannabis business in the city passed by the voters of the city of Porterville and other grants.
And up to an additional $3 million could be used for the future development of the complex. Proposition 68 passed by the state's voters provides in part state funding for recreational projects.
City staff is now working on a Prop. 68 rural recreation and tourism program grant. So the city will apply for a competitive state grant designed to create new recreational features in support of economic and tourism development and improving the health of a community.
The grant is designed to improve the health of residents and attract out of the area visitors. If successful the city could receive an additional $3 million.
The Prop. 68 grant requires public input on what type of arenas and other recreational features should be include in future phases of the complex site. In addition to the survey there will be two public meetings in which input can be given. A meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. August 31 at Centennial Park and another meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon September 25 at the Porterville Sports Complex.
The complex will host leagues of all ages and skill levels throughout the year.
The need for additional lighted playing fields was one reason for the complex. Another advantage to the complex is it doesn't have to be irrigated due to its field turf and all-weather surfacing. With those issues in mind the City Council approved the project in April.
Among the questions asked in the survey is if the areas should be covered by netting or if netting should be placed around the arenas.
The multi-arena complex is one of two projects the city plans to improve the recreational opportunities of the community. The major project is a plan for a recreational center and community park on Fourth Street just south of Henderson.
The city has also applied for a competitive Prop. 68 grant to provide most of the funding for the center. If successful the city would receive a $7.8 million grant.
Total cost of the center is $10.275 million, so the city would have to come up with the rest of the funding for the center.
The center would include a gym and a youth center. Also included would be an ADA accessible playground, splash pad, public art wall, picnic shelter and pump track which is essentially a combined facility for skateboarding and BMX bicycles.