Over the past few months, miles of trails in the Golden Trout Wilderness on the Western Divide Ranger District in Sequoia National Forest received some needed attention.
They were cleared to improve access to and from neighboring lands in Sequoia National Park. A 5-person Student Conservation Association, SCA, crew joined Sequoia National Forest personnel to complete the project, which was funded by the Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.
Efforts focused on the area south of Farewell Gap, where trails were so overgrown they were becoming impassable. Approximately 9 miles of trail were worked on, including the Farewell Gap Trail (31E10), sections of Lion Meadow Trail (32E02), and Shotgun Pass Trail (32E01).
Sequoia National Park provided personnel and pack stock to help transport tools and supplies to the work site.
“We appreciate our partners for their support in this effort,” stated Evan Topal, Western Divide Ranger District Recreation Program Manager. “Those that travel across agency boundaries will benefit greatly from this and future projects.”
In addition to work done in the Golden Trout Wilderness, SCA crews also improved 13 miles of trails in the Jennie Lakes and Monarch Wilderness areas on the Hume Lake Ranger District. Work focused primarily on clearing fallen trees from the trail tread to re-open access. Trails completed included the Jennie Lakes trail (29E05), Mitchel Peak Trail (30E07A), Weaver Lake Trail (30E09), and portions of the Deer Cove Trail (30E01).
Forest officials stated they anticipate increased trail maintenanceover the next few years to be supported by funds from the Great America Outdoors Act. Trails impacted by wildfires in 2020 and 2021 are expected to receive additional funds through Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations. “There is a lot more to be done, and we hope to continue this work with our partners on an even larger scale in the future,” Topal said.
The Student Conservation Association works to preserve public lands, marine sanctuaries, cultural landmarks, and community green spaces in all 50 states. Its mission is to build the next generation of conservation leaders and inspire lifelong stewardship of the environment and communities by providing young people a chance to give hands-on service to the land. For more information about the Student Conservation Association, visit www.thesca.org.
The Great American Outdoors Act was passed in 2020 and will provide $9.5 billion for outdoor projects over the next five years. The act will allow the forest service to make major investments in recreation infrastructure, public lands access, and land and water conservation. Among the actions of the act was the establishment of a National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to address the deferred maintenance backlog for the Department of Agriculture and Department of Interior from 2021-2025.