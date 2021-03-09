Finally.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the first major storm in more than a month to come to the area late tonight.
The forecast states rain is likely late tonight, calling for a 70 percent chance of rain. The National Weather Service states showers and possibly thunderstorms are likely mainly after 10 p.m. tonight.
The forecast states a tenth to a quarter inch of rain is possible, with higher amounts also possible in the case of thunderstorms. Tonight's low is expected to be 42. The forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain today after 4 p.m.
The National Weather Service also states showers and possibly a thunderstorm is in the forecast before 4 p.m Wednesday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The forecast calls for another quarter to a half inch of rain on Wednesday. There's an 80 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.
There's a slight chance for thunderstorms on Thursday as the forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain.
Today's high is expected to be 60. Wednesday's high is expected to be 53 with a low of 39. There's a 20 percent chance of rain after 10 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service has called for a winter storm watch from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday. At Camp Nelson, there's a 30 percent chance of snow mainly after 4 p.m. today and snow is likely tonight with an 80 percent chance of snow.
The forecast states 3 to 7 inches of snow is possible at Camp Nelson. The forecast calls for a low of 27 tonight.
Another 6 to 10 inches of snow could fall in Camp Nelson before 4 p.m. Wednesday and the snow could be heavy at times. There's also an 80 percent chance of snow on Wednesday.
There's a 50 percent chance of snow on Wednesday night in Camp Nelson with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible. It will also be cold in Camp Nelson on Wednesday and Thursday nights with an overnight low of 23 forecast on both nights.
The forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of snow on Thursday in Camp Nelson with an inch to 3 inches of snow possible. There's a 20 percent chance of snow before 10 p.m. Thursday night. The snow level could fall as low as 3,500 feet during this week's storm.