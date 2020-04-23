During the lengthy meeting on Tuesday night, the Porterville City Council approved the transition to Phase III of the city’s water conservation plan.
Michael Knight, the city’s Public Works Director, explained that with the summer months approaching, an increase in outside water usage is anticipated. Because of this anticipated influx in water usage, the city has decided to implement a two-day-a-week watering schedule. Odd addresses will be permitted to water on Tuesday and Saturday, while even addresses will water on Wednesday and Sunday. This watering schedule, known as Phase III, will go into effect on June 1 and will last until November 30. On December 1, the city may transition back into Phase IV of their water conservation plan.
An administrative hearing was held on Tuesday night to consider an appeal made by Authentic Porterville (AP), a hopeful retail cannabis dispensary applicant. AP claimed that their Request for Proposal (RFP) should be reconsidered after the city returned the application to AP for improper filing. The RFP clearly stated that every applicant needed to register on the Public Purchase website as a plan holder, which AP failed to do. AP stated that the city did not notify the proper people, resulting in their failure to register as a plan holder. Julia Lew, the city attorney, insisted that every applicant, including AP, had full knowledge of this requirement, and that is was clearly typed out several times throughout the RFP. Ultimately, the Council denied the appeal requested by AP.
Once they moved on to the public hearings for the night, the Council began with the continued hearing for the consolidation of the Central Mutual Water Company to the city’s existing water system. This hearing had been continued from the last Council meeting as the Central Mutual Water Company was hoping more members of the community would comment during the hearing. Although the only comment received had been submitted by the water company’s secretary treasurer, members of the Council did state that residents who lived in the area serviced by the Central Mutual Water Company had expressed interest in connecting to the city’s existing water system in the past. In the end, the Council voted to approve the consolidation of the Central Mutual Water Company to the city’s water system.
The night’s second public hearing concerned the adoption of a five-year consolidated and action plan for entitlement funds from investment in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). City staff informed the Council that the City of Porterville would be allotted $831,420 in entitlement funds that are separate from the CDBG funds to help fight COVID-19.
The goals identified for the use of the allotted funds, which city staff gathered from a community survey, were affordable housing opportunities, homelessness prevention, the strengthening of neighborhoods and the expansion of development and employment programs. When the discussion was opened to the Council, Council member Virginia Gurrola said that she would like to see some of the funds used toward assisting businesses that have been negatively affected by the coronavirus. Jason Ridenour, a development associate in the city’s Community Development Department, explained that separate funds would be available to assist businesses affected by the virus. The Council approved that the use of the entitlement funds be put towards the four identified goals with a vote of 5-0.
As the meeting progressed, the Council moved into the scheduled matters for the night. The first matter up for discussion was the use of the federal CARES Act CDBG funds which were established to help cities combat the coronavirus outbreak. The city has been allotted $489,098 that will be used for COVID-19 relief. The city was told that they can use the funds in several different ways. They can use the funds for building and improvements throughout the city, as assistance to small businesses impacted by the virus and to update or create new public services. It was highly recommended by city staff that the Council instruct that the use of the funds be for assistance to small businesses.
After a lengthy discussion ensued as to exactly how the funds could be used to assist small businesses, the Council requested that this item be brought back after all the necessary documentation could be provided before they moved forward to make a decision.
The final item of business for the night was the continuance of the Declaration of Local Emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Council unanimously agreed that the declaration should remain in place.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for May 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel.