Mountain communities dealing with effect of storms
THE RECORDER
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who's also the chair of the Board of Supervisors, posted a report on the status of the storms as far as their effect, particularly in local mountain communities, on his Facebook page on Monday.
"The county, like the entire state of California, has been dealing with flooding, mudslides, power outages, wind damage and road and bridge closures, "Townsend posted on his Facebook page. "Many calls I have received over the past several days have focused on our mountain communities and, specifically Camp Nelson and Ponderosa."
Townsend noted there's still an evacuation warning in effect for the communities of Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive and Sequoia Crest that was issued by Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Thursday.
Residents in those communities were encouraged to evacuate before the weekend storms as the county stated first responders may not be able to respond in those areas in case of an emergency. Those who stayed were also encouraged to have enough supplies that lasted several days, including food, water and fuel.
Townsend stated Caltrans has closed Highway 190 at Camp Nelson and plowing wasn't being done above Redwood Drive. He said there's no estimates of when the road could be reopened but it could take weeks.
He said due to this closure the Western Divide Highway was opened to one lane by the county with the intent to keep it open and work towards having two lanes open until Highway 190 is open again. He stated the gates at Ponderosa are closed due to the lack of plowing at night and to keep vehicles from being stranded at night or hindering personnnel or equipmenbt clearing the roadway during the day. Crews have been working from before sunrise and until well after the sun goes down in an effort to keep as many roads as clear as possible in the affected mountain communities.
Those who have a need to leave Ponderosa for an emergency or to evacuate should call the Tulare County Regional Management Agency, (559) 624-7000 to have the gate opened. Those should also call 911 in case of an emergency as well.
Townsend also stated it's not advisable to travel to the affected areas at this time. "Please be careful while all agencies work together to provide emergency egress and make needed repairs," Townsend stated.
It was reported on Sunday Ponderosa received more than 2 feet of snow in a 24 hour period. It was reported there was a lot of weight on some decks and roofs and that the snow is up against some windows.
Ponderosa was finally going to receive a break from the bulk of the storm today with the weather to clear for the remainder of the week through Monday. The National Weather Forecast called for a slight chance of snow today with a 30 percent chance of snow on Wendesday night and a 40 percent chance of snow on Thursday.
The forecast for Camp Nelson called for a slight chance of snow today and a 30 percent chance of snow on Wednesday night and Thursday. The forecast in Porterville calls for mostly dry conditions but with chilly temperatures for the rest of the week through Monday with patchy fog.
There's a 30 percent chance of rain Wednesday night and a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the high 40s to low 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Meanwhile the local snowpack continues to be better. Locally the Southern Sierra snowpack is already 142 percent above normal if this was April 1. For the date of January 16 the Southern Sierra snowpack is 288 percent of normal.
The average snow water equivalent also continues to increase for the Southern Sierra and is now up to 32.1 inches, almost double of what it was January 3 when it was a little more than 17 inches. The snowpack and average snow water equivalent determines water allocations.