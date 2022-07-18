A motorcyclist not wearing a helmet was killed on a collision early Sunday morning.
At 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the intersection of Morton Avenue and Indiana Street regarding a vehicle versus motorcycle traffic collision. Due to the injuries sustained by the motorcyclist, the Major Accident Investigation Team was notified of the collision and responded to the scene.
The investigation revealed the motorcyclist, a 31 year-old Porterville resident, was riding a Coleman brand motorbike without a helmet. He was traveling westbound along the northern side of Morton Avenue when he failed to stop for the traffic control signal at Indiana Street. After entering the intersection of Morton Avenue and Indiana Street, the motorcyclist was struck by a GMC Sierra that was traveling southbound on Indiana Street.
The motorcyclist was ejected and Officers located him within the intersection. Officers immediately provided first aid and CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. Emergency medical personnel rendered additional medical aid to the motorcyclist and transported him to Sierra View Medical Center, where he died. The driver of the GMC Sierra wasn't injured as a result of the collision.
The investigation is ongoing PPD stated it doesn't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision. Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Sergeant Martinez, (559) 782-7400.