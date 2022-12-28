A motorcyclist was injured in a major traffic collision that happened in Porterville on Monday.
Porterville Police reported a 21-year-old man who was the motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.
At about 7:40 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue regarding a vehicle versus a motorcycle traffic collision. When Officers arrived on scene, they located a motorcyclist suffering from major injuries.
A 34-year-old male, who had been driving a vehicle involved in the crash was contacted at the scene. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.
The investigation has determined the motorcyclist was travelling westbound in the 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue and the driver of the vehicle was eastbound on Henderson Avenue and in the process of making a left turn into a nearby parking lot when the collision occurred.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision. The incident is currently being investigated by the Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team. Those who have any information regarding the collision, are asked to contact Corporal M. Aguillon at 559-782-7400.