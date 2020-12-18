It’s been almost one year since Rebecca Inman was arrested for DUI and homicide after police reports stated she was behind the wheel of the car that struck another vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Gibbons Avenue in Porterville. But Inman’s mother, Stephanie Lopez, is fighting to prove her daughter innocent, as she says Inman was never driving the vehicle when it was involved in the accident in January.
On Thursday, Lopez and Isabel Vela, an advocate from Our Fathers Home, were outside of the South County Justice Center to speak out for Inman’s case and talk about the developments they have found over the last year. Lopez is fighting the courts by gathering evidence she believes will prove her daughter innocent.
“We are here today because of the injustice that is happening, and all the corruption,” said Lopez. “This is much evidence that proves my daughter innocent, and they will not admit they are wrong.”
Lopez stated the investigation into the homicide wasn’t done thoroughly enough. After the vehicles collided, Lopez says when the accident occurred her daughter was on the passenger's side of the vehicle. She stated the collision caused the passenger’s side door to be jarred, causing Inman to slide over to the driver's side in order to exit the vehicle, which is how she was placed as the driver during the incident.
On Thursday morning, Lopez was armed with a binder full of evidence she says will prove her daughter's innocence. Included in the binder were photos, text messages, Facebook posts and other items she believes will free her daughter from custody.
“We have admitted text messages from the girl,” said Lopez. “But they are saying that this is heresy.”
Lopez showed photos of the injuries suffered by the two women as a result of the collision, stating her daughter's injuries prove she was in the passenger's seat, while the injuries suffered by the other woman clearly show she was behind the wheel at the time of impact.
“Her right foot is broken in three different places,” said Lopez about the other woman. “This is a known pedal break.”
Lopez says she now has several organizations ready to help her fight for Inman’s freedom including Our Father’s Home, Breaking the Silence, the Operation Innocence Project, and an exoneration group of retired New York police officers.
“I’ve had it,” said Lopez. “I’m going nationwide with this.”
Lopez is also calling out to any witness who may have heard or seen anything about the accident. Lopez is specifically looking for a couple who she says have a Snapchat video moments before the accident showing Inman in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
“We would love for them to come forward with the video, because if we have to go after the video I am definitely going to press for withholding of homicide evidence,” said Lopez. “If there is anybody who has heard or seen anything irregular from the other party, we would like that information. If there was anybody else who saw them on Snapchat that night, we would like them to come forward.”
Anyone who has any information regarding this case can call 559-667-3608.
For it's part, Porterville Police states its investigation shows Inman was the driver. “The investigation we conducted (at the crash scene) and over the next several days determined she was the driver,” Porterville Police Sgt. Ron Moore has said about Inman. “There's nothing to suggest otherwise.”