Community members receiving a first or second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, or a third booster dose will again have a chance to receive incentives at the third Community Vaccine Roundup.
The vaccine roundup will at the Sierra View Medical Center-Imperial Ambulance Community Vaccination Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton from 9 a..m to 6 pm. October 7, 8 and 9. All those receiving any of the three doses of the vaccine will receive a $100 gift card to a local business. can receive a $100 gift card to a local Porterville business if they receive any of the three doses of the vaccine on October 7, 8, 9.
The second installment of Porterville’s Vaccine Roundup took place on September 16, 17, and 18 and 795 vaccinations were administered. The first installment of the event took place on Friday, August 27, with nearly 400 vaccines administered that day.
The daily average for the clinic continues to about 70 vaccinations. The vaccine roundup event is helping to increase vaccinations in the area. Vaccinations administered at the SVMC-Imperial Ambulance site since it launched in May has now surpassed 5,000.
The $100 gift cards to local Porterville businesses continue to be supplied by the City of Porterville from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Through a partnership between the City of Porterville and Sierra View Medical Center, Porterville City Council and hospital administration leaders the vaccine rounding is being held to increase vaccinations while also stimulating the local economy.
Walk-in appointments continue to be welcome but pre-scheduled appointments are recommended and may be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov. Wait times at the Community Vaccination Clinic may vary but pre-registeration will help staff more quickly provide vaccinations for each patient.
The Centers for Disease Control approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use as
a third-dose booster on September 24. To be eligible to receive the booster shot, individuals must have received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 6 months ago. Those eligible to receive the booster shot include: 65 and older; 18 and older living in long-term care settings; 18 and older having underlying medical conditions. 18 and older in high-risk settings, including:
First responders, healthcare workers, educators, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, coorections workers. U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
And those 18 and older living in high-risk settings.
There's additional guidance surrounding each of those groups. To learn more, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
For Vaccination Clinic Info visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines. For COVID-19 Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine Info visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Pfizer-BioNTech.html
For Booster Info visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html