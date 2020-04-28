A petition calling for essential workers to be paid an additional $600 a week in hazardous pay has received more than 730,000 signatures as of Monday morning.
Najaka Carter, a local forklift and machine operator, began the petition seeking support for essential workers. The petition calls for essential workers to receive an additional $600 a week above their normal pay in the same way those have been laid off are eligible to receive an additional $600 a week in unemployment insurance benefits above what their normal benefits are.
Carter said he has sent the petition to Governor Gavin Newsom and Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
Those who would like to sign the petition can go here: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/essential-workers-getting-600-hazardous-pay?share