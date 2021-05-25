While vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue, the effort to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible, including in Porterville, continues.
As of Tuesday morning, 406 vaccines had been administered at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building in less than two weeks since Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance took over the operation at the site. Health care and Emergency Medical Services professionals from Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance have been administering the vaccines.
Through a partnership with Tulare County Health and Human Services, Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance began administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, May 13 at the site.
The Pfizer vaccine is now being administered at the site for those who need a first or second dose. Those eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine are ages 12 and up.
Leading vaccination efforts in Porterville, Imperial Ambulance's Sean Roberts said the effort means a lot to him because the community has been through so much in the last year. He has been in Emergency Medical Services for 18 years, eight of those with Imperial Ambulance, and lives in Porterville. “This is our way to end the pandemic and get back to normal,” Roberts said.
The vaccination schedule at the site this week will be: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.
A new schedule will be released following Memorial Day. For the latest vaccine information at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Immigration status does not matter. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to anyone 12 years of age or older. Pregnant women are encouraged to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their doctor and may also be vaccinated at the site.
On its website Sierra View featured Tamara Warren, an expectant mom, who was vaccinated at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building site after consulting with her doctor.
“Since I’ve been doing fine and have no risks with my pregnancy, she said I was fine to receive the vaccine as nothing in the vaccine should hurt me or the baby,” Warren said.
Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals may pre-schedule their vaccine by visiting myturn.ca.gov.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states people who have been fully vaccinated can begin to resume activities they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
Those who have completed their vaccinations are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final shot. More information is available at Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/keythingstoknow.html.
The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at other locations in Porterville and throughout Tulare County. Appointments are available and can be scheduled by visiting myturn.ca.gov. For the latest Tulare County vaccination information, visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov//index.cfm/covid-19-vaccine/.
Despite the continued vaccination push, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said the effort remains difficult during his bi-weekly update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting. “We continue to see significant hesitancy at this point,” Lutz said.
But there isn't hesitancy with parents who want their children ages 12-15 to become vaccinated. Since that age group became eligible, Lutz said 52 percent of vaccines in the county have been administered to 12-15-year-olds.
So right now when it comes to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the county isn't concerned yet about those vaccines expiring, Lutz said. That's not the case with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Even though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, hesitancy to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains since it was temporarily paused. “We have concern that those doses will expire,” Lutz said.
Lutz also talked about the 95 percent rate of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines preventing those from being diagnosed with COVID-19. But even if someone ends up with a positive test after receiving the vaccine, Lutz said it's also important to note the vaccine prevents the virus — including variant strains of the virus — from becoming more serious. “Even if those individuals are getting sick, they're not ending up in the hospital,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, Lutz said 167,590 residents in Tulare County have been vaccinated and 135,525 have been fully vaccinated.