The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported a total of 4,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of 167 cases from the 4,156 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday.
Two more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total of deaths to 128 in Tulare County.
The department reported the number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is 3,086, an increase of 80 over the 3,006 that was reported on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases in nursing homes in Tulare County increased by one, bringing the total to 443.
There have been 57 cases in Tulare County that have been travel-related, 1,818 due to person-to-person contact and 2,448 are under investigation.
There have been 500 cases ages 0-17, 622 cases ages 18-25, 1,117 cases ages 26-40, 1,383 cases ages 41-64 and 701 cases ages 65 and older.
The county also provided the updated number of cases by ethnicity. The vast majority of cases have been with Hispanics at 2,252, or 53 percent of the confirmed cases. There have been 474 cases (11 percent) with caucasians, 79 cases (one percent) with Asians, 20 cases (.5 percent) with African-Americans, 11 cases (.3 percent) with Native Americans, 42 cases (.9 percent) have been multi-race and 1,445 cases (32 percent) are unknown.
The number of those in Tulare County who are in self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials remains the same at 985.
There have now been 602 cases reported in the Porterville area. The three Visalia regions have the following numbers: 509, 370 and 393.
There have been 607 cases in Dinuba and 652 cases in Tulare. The official tally for Lindsay is 211 cases, and there are 44 cases in Strathmore. Farmersville has 113 cases.
There have been nine cases in foothill/mountain communities, 103 cases in Pixley, 19 cases in Terra Bella, 17 cases in Tipton, 11 cases in Richgrove, 168 cases in Earlimart, 55 cases in Exeter, 13 cases in Goshen, 24 cases in Traver, 184 cases in Orosi, 37 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
The department reported 74 individuals are currently being hospitalized due to COVID-19.
PORTERVILLE CONVALESCENT UPDATE
The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases increased by over 20. According to the California Department of Public Health’s website, 42 residents have tested positive, an increase of 19 cases since Tuesday. The same webpage reported that 25 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 14 cases from the 11 that were reported on Tuesday. This totals to 67 positive COVID-19 cases at Porterville Convalescent.