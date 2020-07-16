Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday there have been 6,332 COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase in 123 cases from Tuesday.
The total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 stayed at 153.
The county reported there have been 3,783 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. That is an increase of 34 over the 3,749 recoveries that was reported on Tuesday.
The county reported on Wednesday there were 2,396 active cases, an increase of 92 over the 2,304 that was reported on Tuesday.
The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County increased by three and is now up to 89.
The number of cases in skilled nursing facilities dropped from 528 to 522 as of Wednesday's report.
The number of cases in the Porterville area have continued to increase and is now up to 920 cases. Tulare has 963 cases, Dinuba has 760 cases, Lindsay has 277 cases, Earlimart has 275 cases, Orosi has 264 cases, Farmersville has 163 cases and Pixley has 141 cases.
In Visalia there have been 805 cases in one region, 513 cases in another region and 556 cases in a third region.
There have been 49 cases in Terra Bella, 69 cases in Strathmore, 26 cases in Richgrove, 13 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 23 cases in Tipton, 108 cases in Exeter, 21 cases in Goshen, 37 cases in Traver, 65 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 2,132 cases due to person-to-person contact and 4,132 cases are under investigation.
There have been 734 cases ages 0-17, 984 cases ages 18-25, 1,760 cases ages 26-40, 1,983 cases ages 41-64 and 868 cases ages 65 and older.
3,044 cases have been Hispanic, 638 have been caucasian, 100 have been Asian, 26 have been African-American, 11 have been Native American, 64 have been multi-race and 2,449 are unknown.
There are 295 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
SVMC to close Urgent Care Center
On Tuesday afternoon, Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) announced that they will be closing their Urgent Care Center beginning August 1. The announcement came via a Facebook post.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, SVMC has focused their efforts on caring for COVID-19 patients, protecting our workers, and preserving the safety of our communities,” read the hospital's post on Tuesday afternoon. “These vital efforts from the pandemic have come at an extremely high cost and the hospital had to make a difficult decision of closing the SVMC Urgent Care Center. We thank the staff of the Urgent Care Department for their dedication to the hospital and the community.
“As of August 1, 2020, the Urgent Care Department will be closed. For urgent health needs that aren’t life-threatening but still need medical care, including: coughs, colds, sprains and strains, please reach out to your primary physician or the SVMC Emergency Department. You may also seek non-emergency medical attention at nearby walk-in clinics including: Sequoia Family Medical Center, Family Healthcare Network, Living Water Clinic, and Aria Community Health Center.”