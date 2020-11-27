The community is coming through as it always does as response to The Recorder's third annual Angel Tree program was overwhelming during the first week.
More than 100 “Angels” have already been adopted during the first week. The program has grown each year.
Last year the program provided for more than 200 children. This year The Recorder has more than 300 “Angels,” children who need to be confident and The Recorder is confident the community will again rise to the challenge.
The Porterville Recorder's Angel Tree Christmas Tree is up in The Recorder's front office lobby for readers to take an Angel — or Angels — to make sure a needy child has a wonderful Christmas.
The “Angels” have been placed on the tree in the Recorder's lobby. Each “Angel” has the first name of a child in our community whose family could use some much needed assistance during the holidays. Each boy or girl “Angel” will have the age and clothing size of the corresponding child.
Those in the community can come by to pick an Angel — or Angels — from the tree, thus adopting their Angel or Angels. Then pick up some clothing items and maybe even a toy or two for your “Angel,” wrap them up in some Christmas paper or bags and return them to the Recorder office by Monday, December 11. Then Santa will deliver the items to each “Angel” before Christmas Eve.
The Recorder is located at 115 E. Oak and our office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Any business or individual that would like to make a donation to the Angel Tree program can call 784-5000.