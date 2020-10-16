Tulare County Public Health states its making every effort to increase COVID-19 testing, which is a key to lowering the county's case rate, which would allow it to move into the red tier.
When Tulare County is able to move into the red tier that will lead to the re-opening of more sectors in the county.
Tulare County continues to provide free testing at its testing site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended but walk-ups are welcome. Wearing a face covering is also required.
Visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123 to register for an appointment.
There will also be three mobile testing sites offering free testing in the area next week. On Tuesday, October 20, testing will be done from noon to 8 p.m. at Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella. No appointment is necessary.
Testing will also be done from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22 at the Lindsay Wellness Center, 860 N. Sequoia Avenue. Again, no appointment is necessary.