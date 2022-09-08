Concerns over the continued vandalism at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park were expressed at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting.
Two veterans who expressed their concerns during oral communications at Tuesday's meeting stated security cameras are needed at the site.
The concerns were expressed after the American flag and POW/MIA flag were recently stolen from the site. Those flags were replaced at the site last week.
Other acts of vandalism that have happened at the site include the “Huey” MediVac helicopter being vandalized.
The granite monument displaying the names of all those from Porterville who died in the Vietnam War was also vandalized and had to be replaced. Graphic and foul graffiti covered the names of all those from Porterville who died in the Vietnam War and a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was arrested.
Brock Neeley, a veteran who regularly attends council meetings, noted at the November 16, 2021 council meeting he suggested security cameras be placed at the site. At that meeting Neeley also noted flags he had placed at the site for Memorial Day had been stolen.
An emotional Neeley at that meeting stated “We need to catch these little bastards that are desecrating the park. That's the only way to describe them. Because they don't understand the sacrifices of all the names on that plaque.
“They wrote a check and it was cashed. Fortunately I wrote a check and it wasn't cashed. That's why I'm here today.”
Neeley echoed his own thoughts from the November 16, 2021 meeting at Tuesday's meeting. “Let's put cameras on that thing,” he said. “That way we can catch these idiots. People gave their lives for that thing.”
John Coffee, another veteran, also talked about the check he wrote he also didn't have to cash. “What is being done to catch the low life who did such a desecration,” asked Coffee, referring to the latest incident in which the flags were stolen.
“Many of Porterville's finest died or went missing for those flags and we need to pay them the proper honor and respect. This isn't the first time vandalism has occurred at the site of the memorial. It is past time for the city to take needed security arrangements.
“On behalf of veterans of Porterville, I must insist, no I demand, that the city install at least three monitored cameras.”
Coffee added cost shouldn't be an issue. “To those who might say it would cost too much. What price do we put on our freedom? Those of us who served wrote a blank check to our country that might have cost us our lives. In my case my check didn't get cashed.
“In many other cases that wasn't the case. Let's show the earned respect and take the security precautions that are needed to protect this part of the park.”
NEW LIBRARY GRANT
Vice mayor Kellie Carrillo stated at Tuesday's meeting the city remains optimistic it could receive a $10 million grant to help fund the construction of the new library that will be placed just south of Olive across from the South County Justice Center.
The cost to construct the new library should be in the range of $25 million to $30 million. Insurance funds from the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones will be used to fund the construction of the new library.
The city also applied for a $10 million grant, the maximum allowed, through the state's Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program.
There were 278 applications totaling $1.1 billion that exceeded the little more than $400 million that will be allocated in the first round of funding.
Carrillo said the state requested more budget information on the city's application. “We feel that's a good sign,” she said.