While hundreds of millions of dollars were allocated to deal with the issues of wildfires and drought in this year's state budget, the consensus is that's still not enough. And that something will be done about it.
That was the message presented by Paul Yoder, who advises Tulare County on state legislative issues, at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting. Yoder provided an update on the recently completed State Legislative session.
When it comes to funding for dealing with wildfires and drought, Yoder said there's bipartisan agreement that more funding is needed than what was provided in this year's budget and that increased funding will likely be proposed with the new state legislative session begins in January. Especially since another budget surplus is expected, not nearly as large as this year's budget surplus, but still estimated to be $5 billion to $25 billion.
Tulare County Chief Administrative Officer Jason Britt and Yoder also pointed out when it comes to the drought, funding is being allocated through the State Department of Water Resources Board, so that means its less likely funding could be allocated for more targeted, urgent needs.
In the past funding was allocated through he California Office of Emergency Services, which was done more on a disaster assistance level, leading to funds being given to specific areas more quickly. “It makes a difference who has the oversight,” Yoder said.
When it comes to the State Legislature, Yoder said, the State Senate tends to target proposed funding to specific areas and projects while the State Assembly takes more of a state as a whole approach. That has affected legislation such as State Senator Melissa Hurtado's Senate Bill 559, which would provide hundreds of millions of dollars for Central California's three main water sources, the Friant-Kern Canal, the Delta-Mendota Canal and the California Aqueduct.
But the legislation again couldn't make it through the Assembly because it didn't address the state as a whole. Governor Gavin Newsom has also stated when it comes to funding for water infrastructure, he would also like to see it for the state as a whole.
This year's state budget does include $100 million for the three canals. And a mixture of federal, state and local funds is being used for the repairs of a 33-mile stretch of the Friant-Kern Canal from between Lindsa and Strathmore to North Kern County that's set to begin.
And Yoder said Assembly members are beginning to warm up to the idea of legislation that provides more targeted funding to specific areas and projects as their districts become more affected by drought and wildfires.
Newsom has also proposed a water resiliency package of $5.1 billion to deal over a number of years to deal with the drought and water infrastructure.
As far as funding on the local level, Counties and cities will directly receive $1 billion to deal with the issue of homelessness this year. And cities and counties will receive another $1 billion in the next budget year.
There's also $7 billion to improve broadband in the state, especially in “really hard to serve areas” including areas in Tulare County, Yoder said.
There's also $4 billion to deal with mental health issues with youth and $3 billion to develop mental health facilities — to provide as many beds as possible — for those with mental health issues, including the homeless.
Supervisor Larry Micari asked about what efforts are being made as far as drug addiction treatment, but Yoder said the focus for now is on providing as many beds as possible for those with mental health issues and the homeless.
But strangely, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoder said no additional funding was provided for public health agencies. That should change next year, though, he said when $300 million for public health agencies should be provided.
The state legislature also continues to deal with the issue of local control when it comes to cities and counties. Newsom did veto a bill that would have allowed telecommunication companies to bypass city and county permitting requirements when upgrading telecommunication services.
But there continues to be a movement to allow solar and wind companies to seek approval for land use at the state level rather than at the city and county level. Yoder also noted large scale solar companies don't have to pay property taxes, although that provision is scheduled to sunset in 2024.
But there's still the concern large scale solar companies could obtain large swaths of land with little oversight from cities and counties and without having to pay property taxes.
Yoder also talked about Newsom's executive order to eventually require all K-12 students in the state to be vaccinated against COVID. “That's not going to happen tomorrow,” Yoder said.
FDA full authorization for the vaccine for all school age children is still needed for the vaccine requirement to be completely in effect and it would take time to implement. Yoder said it's believed the vaccine requirement for school age children could begin to be implemented as soon as January.
It was also reported Democrats in the State Legislature were considering a requirement for people to receive a COVID vaccine to enter public places such as restaurants and gyms, but no legislation was ever proposed. Democrats in the State Legislature, though, are expected to revisit the issue in January.