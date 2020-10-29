Tulare County health officials announced the availability of COVID-19 mobile testing sites to provide community-based testing in rural and underserved communities of Tulare County. For the month of November, mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in the communities of Springville, Poplar, Earlimart, Badger, Farmersville, and Visalia.
“In an effort to increase testing in our local communities as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Tulare County, we encourage everyone to get tested, including people experiencing symptoms or who believe they have been exposed to get tested for COVID-19,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer.
Officials strongly urge everyone to get tested for COVID-19; testing is free and available to anyone. If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed, or believe you have been exposed, to someone who has tested positive for the virus, or you are an essential agriculture worker or health care worker, officials urge you to get tested. COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, shortness of breath, cough, runny nose, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, and vomiting.
Listed below are the mobile pop-up testing sites available in Tulare County for November:
Monday, November 2, at the Springville Memorial Building, located at 35944 State Route 190 in Springville. Open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment required. Call 1-800-492-4227 to make an appointment.
Thursday, November 5, at the Poplar Ball Park located at 14656 Road 192 in Poplar. Open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. Call 1-800-492-4227 to make an appointment.
Friday, November 6, at the Earlimart Memorial Building located at 712 E. Washington St. in Earlimart. Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointment required. Make an appointment at projectbaseline.com/covid.
Saturday, November 7, at the Badger Sequoia Community Center located at 50151 Whitaker Forest Road in Badger. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment required. Call 1-800-492-4227 to make an appointment.
Thursday, November 12, at the Farmersville High School located at 631 E. Walnut Ave. in Farmersville. Open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment required. Call (559) 781-8444 to make an appointment.
Friday, November 13, at the Earlimart Memorial Building located at 712 E. Washington St. in Earlimart. Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointment required. Make an appointment at projectbaseline.com/covid.
Tuesday, November 17, at the Mooney Grove Park located at 27000 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment required. Call (559) 781-8444 to make an appointment.
Friday, November 20, at the Earlimart Memorial Building located at 712 E. Washington St. in Earlimart. Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointment required. Make an appointment at projectbaseline.com/covid.
Widespread testing is critical in identifying and isolating those with the virus to prevent further spread, particularly as Tulare County strives to meet the State’s Blueprint for Reopening metrics that enable schools and businesses to safely reopen.
Those interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can visit www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov for a full list of test collection sites within the county and surrounding areas. The web page also includes an interactive map for residents to find their nearest COVID-19 testing site location. Residents can also get tested for COVID-19 at any one of Tulare County’s community testing sites powered by OptumServe.
Below is a list of OptumServe Community Testing locations in Tulare County and their hours of operation:
Tulare County Fairgrounds, Building One, located at the corner of Martin Luther King Ave. and K Street in Tulare. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building, located at 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba. Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, located at 1900 W. Olive Ave. in Porterville. Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19 visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov