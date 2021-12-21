Another major storm system is expected to come into the area by mid-week and it's forecast to dump plenty of rain and snow in the area and mountains.
The first of the storms are expected to hit the Sierra Nevada late tonight and last at least through Sunday. Several inches of rain could potentiall fall in Porterville during the week of storms with up to eight feet of snow possible in the highest elevations.
So it should be a wet and white Christmas — a very wet and white Christmas.
“A series of storm systems will bring more rain and mountain snow to central California this week into early next week,” the National Weather Service Hanford stated. “A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Sierra Nevada from late Tuesday night through Sunday.”
Along with eight feet of snow in the highest elevations, the National Weather Service stated there could be “widespread total snow accumulations” of 1 to 5 feet in the mountains.
It will be a warmer storm than last week's cold storm. As of Monday afternoon the National Weather Service is forecast a partly sunny day today in Porterville with a high of 59 and a low of 42.
Then the first of the storms is expected to hit in Porterville on Wednesday with rain likely as there's a 60 percent chance of rain. As much as a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall on Wednesday.
Then the storm is expected to really pick up on Wednesday night with an 80 percent chance of rain ad as much as a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible. Wednesday's high is expected to be 59 with a low of 49.
The storm is expected to continue to be substantial on Thursday with a 90 percent chance of rain with as much of a half inch to three-fourths of an inch of rain possible. There's a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday night with a quarter to a half inch of rain possible. Thursday's high is expected to be 55 with a low of 42.
There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday with a high of 50 and a low of 40. But then on Christmas Day, Saturday, more rain is expected to return with a 50 percent chance of rain.
The forecast states as much as a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. There's also a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday night with another quarter to a half inch of rain possible. Saturday's high is expected to be 53 with a low of 41.
There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 50.
California faces week of storms, likely travel troubles
STATE OUTLOOK
Drought-stricken California is facing a week of heavy mountain snowfall and widespread rain from another series of the kind of storms that were not expected to be likely this fall and winter due to La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean.
Successive waves of precipitation moving into Northern California from Tuesday — the first day of winter — through Sunday afternoon will coat parts of the Sierra Nevada with 1 to 5 feet (0.3-1.5 meters) of snow and possibly up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) at some higher elevations, the National Weather Service said.
The mountain range, where ski resorts had struggled to open this fall, is already sporting glistening peaks after recent storms. The snowfall is important because the Sierra's winter snowpack normally is a significant source of California's water.
In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that a the Pacific Ocean was showing signs of a new La Nina, the flip side of the El Nino ocean-warming pattern, that tends to cause changes in weather worldwide.
Forecasters said much of California would have a 33% to 50% chance of below-normal precipitation, while only the state's far northern tier had equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.
But the storm track has trended farther south than is usual during La Ninas. After a series of mid-December tempests, California's overall snow-water equivalent — a measurement of how much water is in the snowpack — jumped from 19% of normal to date on Dec. 10 to 76% of normal on Dec. 17, according to the latest U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook.
While the current wet trend is positive, it is too early to know if it will last through January and February. The snowpack normally doesn't reach its maximum until April and last spring there was minimal runoff because much of the water was absorbed by the drought-parched landscape.
Forecasters noted that this week's storms will also have potential for significant low-elevation snow, including over Interstate 5 north of Redding, the northern region where last week's storms shut down the vital highway for nearly 24 hours.
Little break in snowfall is expected after Tuesday and major travel difficulties are anticipated the mountains, the weather service said.
"Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible," forecasters said. "Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water."
The wet weather pattern will begin to affect Southern California late this week.
The Los Angeles weather office said water vapor imagery over the Pacific shows an atmospheric river developing as moisture streamed from an area east of Hawaii.
Atmospheric rivers suck up water from the Pacific and dump it in the form of snow and rain when they arrive at the West Coast.
Rain and high-elevation snow will likely occur Wednesday through Thursday, followed by unsettled and showery weather through the weekend, forecasters said.