The Porterville City Council has approved two more Vaccine Roundups to be held in January in which $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses will be given away to those who are vaccinated.
The vaccine roundups are held in collaboration with Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance. The City of Porterville is providing the funds for the gift cards from federal American Rescue Plan funds it has received.
More than 9,000 vaccines have been administered so far in which incentives have been given away. The City of Porterville has provided nearly $1 million, $985,000 in ARP funds in incentives for those who have been vaccinated. So in January the city will surpass more than $1 million in incentives given away.
The next vaccine roundups in which incentives will be given away will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday January 6-8 and Thursday through Saturday January 27-29 at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton.
Community members are asked to arrive no later than 5 p.m. on each day of the vaccine roundups.
During Vaccine Roundup No. 7 January 6-8, $100 gift cards will again be given away to ages 12 and up who receive the first, second or third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna booster vaccine. For more information visit the Facebook link https://fb.me/e/1uJ7D9XO1
Vaccine roundup No. 8 to be held January 27-29 will also provide $100 gift cards to all those who receive a first, second or third booster does of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna booster.
The Community Vaccination Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 6. The clinic will be closed on New Year's Eve, Friday, December 31, and New Year's Day, Saturday, January 1.
The clinic will resume its regular 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours Thursday through Saturday beginning with the roundup on January 6.
The clinic also provides first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and older and boosters for ages 16 and older. Children ages 5-11 don't qualify for $100 gift cards.
Only Moderna boosters are available at the clinic to ages 16 and older. Johnson & Johnson vaccines aren't available at the clinic.
During the last vaccine roundup in December there were 1,730 vaccines administered. There were were 303 administered on Thursday, 173 administered on Friday and 1,255 administered on Saturday.
A vaccine incentive event was also held during the Children's Christmas Parade on December 4. There were 326 vaccines administered at that event.
To learn more about booster eligibility, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
For more information about the Community Vaccination Clinic visit www.sierra-view.com/VaccineRoundup