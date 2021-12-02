In parternship with the city of Porterville, Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance will continue to offer $100 gift cards to be vaccinated throughout December.
The $100 gift cards will be offered to anyone who's vaccinated during the Children's Christmas Parade on December 4, Porterville's last Vaccine Roundup of the year the following week and also during a Christmas Polar Express Drive-Thru at Porterville College on December 11.
COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to ages 12 and up during the Christmas Parade and at the vaccine roundup. Vaccines will be offered for ages 5 and up at the Christmas Polar Express Drive-Thru.
Anyone ages 12 and up receiving a first, second or third dose of a vaccine will receive a $100 gift card to a Porterville business. At the Christmas Polar Express Drive-Thru those between the ages of 5 and 11 will receive a $25 gift card.
On Monday the Centers For Disease Control expanded its eligibility for those to receive a booster to anyone 19 and older. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine,” the CDC stated.
On the omicron variant CDC stated “recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19.” To read more from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1129-booster-recommendations.html.
The first omicron case in the U.S. was confirmed on Wednesday in California.
“As many holiday and end-of-year celebrations approach, vaccination continues to be an important tool in any individual’s or family’s toolkit to help build stronger immunity against COVID-19 in an effort to prevent serious illness and hospitalization,” Sierra View stated.
The vaccination event during the Christmas Parade will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at San Joaquin Valley College on Main Street. First second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna boosters will be available.
On December 11 the Parenting Network and Family Resource Center will partner with Porterville College, Sierra View, Imperial Ambulance, City of Porterville and other community partners to present the Christmas Polar Express Drive-Thru. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those attending should enter through the South Plano Street entrance on the northeast end of the campus near Highway 190.
First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna boosters and pediatric doses for ages 5-11 will be available.
Free resources that include food boxes, turkeys, sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, face masks and gift wrap will be provided while supplies last.
The last vaccine roundup of the year will be held Thursday-Saturday, December 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the community vaccine clinic on the corner of Pearson and Morton. At the last vaccine roundup in November, 2,157 vaccines have been administered.
So far through the partnership with the City of Porterville nearly 7,000 vaccines have been administered.
The community vaccine clinic continues to operate 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, including today, although no incentives will be provided. Pediatric doses of the vaccine will be provided although they won't be provided during the vaccine roundup.
For more information visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines.