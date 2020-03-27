PORTERVILLE FAIR 2020 CANCELED
The Porterville Fair Board of Directors held an emergency meeting Tuesday night to discuss options for the 2020 Porterville Fair. Following the federal, state and county recommendations to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19 that all non-essential gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state, the 2020 Porterville Fair has been cancelled. All interim events through May will also be canceled while attempting to reschedule until further guidance is issued. The Porterville Fair is committed to ensuring the community’s best interest is first and foremost. Things are moving quickly throughout the event industry and staff at the Porterville Fair are committed to keeping themselves informed as they move through these unprecedented challenging times.
“Canceling our Fair has presented decisions that have not been easily made or taken lightly,” said Mitch Brown, Board President. “Although the cancelation will be a financial set back along with the rainout we experienced during the 2019 Fair, the Porterville Fair will continue to be an exemplary multi-use community resource for years to come. We would like exhibitors and parents of market animals that have been tagged for auction to rest assured we are actively working on a plan to provide a platform for you to potentially sell your animals.”
John Corkins, Livestock Superintendent, along with all Assistant Livestock Superintendents and Market Animal Department Chairman will present their recommendations to the Board for final approval and release a statement on or around April 3. Community Leaders and FFA Advisors will be contacted via email. The information will be listed on the home page of their website at that time, which can be found at www.portervillefair.com.
All events scheduled after June 1 will be handled as the situation evolves. The Porterville Fair knows this announcement is a disappointment to their entire Fair family, exhibitors, staff, volunteers, vendors, businesses and sponsors who have graciously supported the annual community Fair year after year. The Porterville Fair staff would like to wish the community good health in the days to come.
Adhering to social interaction recommendations, the administration office will conduct business via phone and email on a skeleton crew from within the office until further notice. For more information on the Porterville Fair, call 781-6582 or email them at info@portervillefair.com.
LINDSAY COUNCIL DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY
At a special Lindsay City Council meeting Tuesday night, the Council unanimously voted in favor of declaring a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will now allow the city to request assistance from federal and state agencies, if need be.
Lindsay’s City Manager, Joseph Tanner, began the discussion by explaining that after the first case was confirmed in Tulare County on March 11, the County declared a State of Emergency on March 12, just days before the Governor issued a Stay At Home order on March 19. Since then, many of the surrounding cities, including Porterville, have declared the Existence of a Local Emergency.
Tanner also stated that the city has already implemented several operation changes. The Police Department and Community Development lobbies are closed to the general public. The city has limited the number of people allowed in the Finance Department lobby, and apart from wiping down and sanitizing countertops after each individual visit, city staff is mandated to wash their hands hourly. The Lindsay Wellness Center has limited operations and all youth sports have been canceled, as well as upcoming events.
Tanner explained that this declaration does a number of things. First, it gives the City some financial relief due to the impact of the virus. While the City of Lindsay has yet to have a confirmed case, they are taking all of the precautions they can to remain at zero cases. This declaration also gives the City Manager the authority to react quickly, if needed, on certain things, without needing the Council’s approval first.
Tanner reminded the Council that recreation and exercise is still permitted and that the city parks are still open to the public. Council member Sanchez suggested that the skate park and playgrounds be closed to the public as an extra safety precaution for the time being.
TULARE COUNTY COURTS
The Tulare County Superior Court has further limited court operations and have begun restricting visitors from entering the courthouses in response to COVID-19. They released the following press release on Wednesday morning:
“In an ongoing effort to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in compliance with the California Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations, the Executive Order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and the Order issued by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, to postpone jury trials, the Superior Court of California, County of Tulare, is taking additional measures to ensure the health and safety of the public, judicial officers, courtroom staff and those who have essential business at the courthouse.
“Presiding Judge, Brett R. Alldredge, issued the attached General Order 20-02 ordering the following changes: 1. All jury trials, both civil and criminal, are suspended and continued for sixty
(60) days; 2. All non-emergency criminal (including traffic and other infractions), civil (including but not limited to, unlimited civil, limited civil, probate, small claims, and unlawful detainer), and juvenile hearings and court trials will be continued for sixty (60) days; 3. The court will continue to process and hear mandated pre-trial criminal and juvenile proceedings in accordance with previously issued General Order 20-01; 4. The court will give priority to and will continue to process and schedule for hearing the following emergency matters: a. Ex-parte requests for civil harassment temporary restraining orders, domestic violence restraining orders, gun violence restraining orders, workplace violence, elder abuse and emergency ex-parte lock out proceedings for unlawful detainer matters; b. Emergency Petitions for Temporary Conservatorship; c. Emergency Petitions for Temporary Guardianship; d. Search warrants, emergency protective orders, and bail setting; e. Juvenile temporary restraining orders and other emergency juvenile
orders; and f. Family law emergency temporary restraining orders.
“The current COVID-19 crisis and the resulting shelter in place orders clearly demonstrate an overriding interest to support restricting courthouse entry. Pursuant to General Order 20-03, signed by Presiding Judge, Brett Alldredge, courthouse access is immediately restricted to those persons required to appear in person for a court hearing. This includes, but is not limited to, parties, their attorneys and witnesses subpoenaed to testify. All visitors and observers will be directed to remain outside of the courthouse. No other persons will be permitted entry without good cause. Any judge of the court may permit press coverage of proceedings in accordance with California Rules of Court Rule 1.150.
“We are keenly aware that limiting the public’s access to public proceedings is an extraordinary order, however we are in an extraordinary time,” stated Presiding Judge Brett R. Alldredge. “The Court is absolutely committed to protecting the public safety and health of the public, our hardworking voluntary staff, attorneys, sheriffs deputies, and those who have essential business with the court that is mandated to be heard within statutory time limits.”
Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness should not come to the courthouse. Instead of coming to the courthouse, parties are strongly encouraged to attend court hearings remotely as permitted by law. Parties, attorneys and jurors with questions should visit the court’s website at www.tularesuperiorcourl.ca.gov for additional information.
SPRINGVILLE SIERRA RODEO
The annual Springville Sierra Rodeo has been cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A letter was released by the Springville Rodeo Association on March 24 explaining that next year’s rodeo is already being planned. The letter read:
“The Springville Rodeo Association is deeply saddened to announce that the 72nd Annual Springville Sierra Rodeo that was set to take place April 24th through April 26th, 2020 will be cancelled in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“The safety our community, fans, volunteers and contestants as well as regulations set by government officials have led us to this difficult decision. We want to thank all our volunteers and sponsors who are committed each year to make “The Biggest Little Rodeo in the West” a successful event that has become a rich tradition in our community. We also want to reassure you that our commitment to bringing a quality event to our community has not wavered. We will immediately begin planning our 2021 Rodeo in an effort to again bring to you the event that you have come to expect and love.
“We appreciate your support and want to extend our thoughts and prayers to our community and Rodeo family during this difficult time We look forward to seeing you all at next year’s rodeo set for April 23rd through April 25th, 2021.”