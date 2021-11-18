The filming of what appeared to be a scene from some kind of production on Main Street caused quite a stir on Tuesday. Tulare County Sheriff's Office Porterville Substation Commander Larry Camacho came to the council meeting on Tuesday to address the situation during oral communications.
He said the producer approached TCSO in April about filming a couple of scenes at the substation. Camacho said a a traffic stop scene was also supposed to be filmed in a rural area of the county.
But he said a last minute change was made without going through the TCSO's chain of command and the scene was filmed on Main Street.
Camacho apologized for the miscommunication. “I wanted to personally come here and say I'm personally sorry to you, the members of the community and the police department,” Camacho said.