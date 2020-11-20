During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting there were public hearings on three matters, all of which were unanimously approved by the Council.
The second public hearing for the night was held to consider the submission of the 2019/2020 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). City staff has prepared the 2019/2020 CAPER and are ready to submit the report to HUD. The CAPER reports on certain federal funds allocated to the city between July 1, 2019 and July 30, 2020.
After the CARES Act was approved, $5 billion was allocated to HUD who administered it to cities for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. The City of Porterville received $489,098 in CDBG-CV funds, and could receive an additional $393,438.
The first round of CDBG funding was delegated by the Council to be administered into a program for businesses affected by COVID-19. City staff was requesting the Council’s approval of the CAPER for submission to HUD.
When the public hearing was opened to the public, no comments were received.
Council member Virginia Gurrola moved for the approval of the CAPER and approval for the submission of the CAPER to HUD. Council member Daniel Penaloza seconded the motion which passed with a vote of 5-0.
The final public hearing for the night was to consider an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant 5- year consolidated plan and the 2019/20 action plan.
As mentioned in previously, an additional $393,438 in funding for CDBG-CV funds has become available to the city. Previous CDBG-CV funds have been used for a business assistance program for businesses in the city who have been affected by COVID-19.
To date, nine businesses have been approved for funding and an additional seven businesses currently have submitted applications to receive funding.
An amendment was needed to the plans in order to include the new CDBG-CV funding in the amount of $393,438.
When the public hearing was opened for comment, no comments were received.
Council member Milt Stowe moved for the approval of the amendment and Mayor Martha Flores seconded. The amendment was approved with a vote of 5-0.
The first public hearing for Tuesday night was to consider a modification to the Pacific Rim Commercial Mixed-Use project, which will be constructed in the general area of Tractor Supply Company on Henderson Avenue.
Originally, the mixed-use project was proposed for 168 multi-family residential apartment units, 40,690 square feet of commercial uses, roughly 18,000 square feet in office buildings, and a 518 unit personal storage facility. The project has now been modified three different times.
The project’s first modification increased the commercial retail space from 40,690 square feet to 70,310 square feet, removed all of the proposed office space and decreased the personal storage from 518 units down to 214 units. The second modification changed the personal storage facility into 32 additional apartment units.
On Tuesday night, the Council discussed the most recently requested modification, which was to reduce the commercial space from 70,310 square feet to 37,681 square feet in order to increase the 32 apartment units to 102 apartment units.
“The reason we wanted to make a minor modification to phase 3 of our project is based on our experience in the past three to four years,” said project applicant Paul Owhadi. “We have tried extremely hard to be able to attract some commercial development to go next to Tractor Supply, and for some odd reason that section of our project is not very appealing to the national commercial users. We have had calls from smaller businesses that are interested to rent once we build the project, but that total square footage basically did not give us any justification to undertake such major construction of a shopping center...A more realistic development should include the expansion of the housing and that multi-family development phase 3. I think the project will help everyone.”
When the public hearing was opened for public comment, no comments from the public were received.
Gurrola asked if the project would have any effect on traffic circulation in any way, to which City Manager John Lollis stated circulation improvements will need to be constructed. Ultimately, the newest modification to the Pacific Rim Commercial Mixed-Use project was approved with a vote of 5-0.