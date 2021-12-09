The Christmas Polar Express Drive-Thru Vaccine event and the last Community Vaccine Roundup of the year will again provide incentives for those in the community to be vaccinated.
The Polar Express event will be a free resource fair for families and children and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11 at Porterville College. Those attending should use the Plano Street entrance on the northeast corner of the campus near Highway 190. The Community Vaccine Roundup will begin today and last through Saturday.
At the events Sierra View Medical Center continues to work with the City of Porterville to provide $100 gift cards for local businesses to those who are vaccinated. The funds for the gift cards are provided by the city through federal American Rescue Plan funds it has received.
Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance, who operate the community vaccine clinic, are partnering with the Parenting Network to hold the Polar Express event. With the support of a variety of community partners the event will feature a variety of free resources including food boxes, turkeys, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, face masks and gift wrap and more
Parenting Network Program Manager Paul J. Prado said “This pandemic has only emphasized the need and the value of us working together to be able to address this pandemic in the best way possible, and it takes us all.”
Other community partners include La Campesina (106.3 FM) radio station, Food Link of Tulare County, Save Mart, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, First 5 of Tulare County, Lali Moheno & Associates, Anthem Blue Cross, UFW Foundation, Tulare County Health & Human Services, Save the Children, Promotoras Con Alma, Campesinas Unidas and other organizations. The event is supported by PC President Dr. Claudia Habib and other PC leadership and departments.
Individuals 12 years of age and older receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the event will be eligible to receive a $100 Gift Card to a local Porterville business. To date, the City of Porterville has invested more than $700,000 in ARP funds that have benefited Porterville businesses.
Vaccines are also available for children ages 5 - 11 and all those children receiving a vaccine will receive a $25 gift card.
All those receiving the first, second or third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the booster does of the Moderna vaccine will receive a $100 gift card. Chidren receiving a pediatric vaccine will receive a $25 gift card.
Other sponsors for the Polar Express event are Family HealthCare Network, Proteus, CSET and Self-Help Enterprises.
VACCINE ROUNDUP
Of the nearly 12,000 vaccines administered at the community vaccine clinic since May, nearly 7,000 have been administered through the city's incentive program. At the Children’s Christmas Parade, 329 vaccines were administered in which $100 gift cards were given away.
Also at this week's vaccine roundup, Parenting Network and the UFW Foundation will have booths with information on community resources.
The vaccine roundup will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton. Cut-off time to arrive at the clinic will be 5 p.m.
Vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Anyone receiving a Pfizer first, second or third booster dose and a Moderna booster will receive a $100 gift card. Pediatric doses for ages 5-11 won't be available.
After this week, pediatric doses will be available at the clinic, which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
At November's vaccine roundup, 2,157 vaccines were administered.
For more information, visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines.