Growth along the Walkers Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness of its perimeter has been stopped. As of Wednesday morning the fire was at 8,775 acres and 70 percent contained.
As of Thursday morning eight hand crews, supported by personnel on five helicopters, stayed engaged to complete containment and extinguish hot spots that might escape.
The Walkers Fire erupted in mid-August when lightning ignited vegetation in the Golden Trout Wilderness in Sequoia National Forest. It later spread into Sequoia National Park, approximately eight miles south of Mineral King.
Forest and Park Service personnel are working side-by-side to coordinate fire suppression efforts across agency boundaries. “They continue to prioritize firefighter safety recognizing the difficulty faced this season when firefighting resources are limited throughout the state,” Sequoia National Forest stated.
The Sequoia National Forest currently has a full Forest closure in place through September 17 unless otherwise determined it's no longer needed or needs to be extended. For information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia
Information on the fire is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/
As of Thursday morning the French Fire near Lake Isabella was at 26,745 acres and 72 percent contained.