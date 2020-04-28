Baseball fans who are yearning to watch the sport and for nostalgia can also watch Porterville’s Monte Moore in the process.
Moore, the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, will be featured in broadcasts of the 1974 World Series between the A’s and Los Angeles Dodgers. NBC Sports California (NBCSCA) will show the NBC broadcasts of games 3 and games 4 of the 1974 World Series played in Oakland.
Game 3 will be featured at 8 p.m. today and again at https://www.youtube.com/athletics at noon Sunday.
Game 4 will be featured at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 and again at noon, Wednesday, April 29 at https://www.youtube.com/athletics.
Moore was part of the broadcast team along with Curt Gowdy, Tony Kubek and Joe Garagiola for the 1974 World Series games that will be featured. NBCSCA is available on DirectTV Channel 698.