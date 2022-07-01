A month-long investigation has led to a major drug bust, Porterville Police reported.
Two suspects, Christina Erives, 21, and Jose Angel Lopez, 23, were arrested.
During the month of June, Porterville Police Special Investigations Unit Detectives began investigating criminal activity taking place at locations within the City of Porterville. Through their investigation, Detectives obtained search warrants for three locations.
On Thursday shortly after 7 a.m., the search warrants were served with the assistance of the Porterville Police Department’s SWAT Team and Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Detectives. Each location was secured and the occupants were detained with no issues.
During the search of the residence located in the 1000 block of West Belleview Avenue, Detectives located approximately 12 pounds of processed marijuana, 10.9 ounces of methamphetamine, 6.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, scales, packaging materials, and a sawed-off shotgun. he drugs located were believed to have been possessed for the purposes to sell. Arrested at the residence were Erives and Lopez.
Erives and Lopez were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, and Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun. Both suspects were booked into the Tulare County Jail with their bail being set at $50,000 each.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Corporal Ellestad with the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400.