It seems strange to say monsoons during a drought were hoped to provide at least a little bit of a respite from the extremely dry conditions, but that really wasn't the case.
Even in drought conditions it's not uncommon for California to receive monsoonal rains in early August and that again happened this year. But while the monsoonal rains provided a brief improvement in overall water conditions, they really didn't have an impact on overall water availability.
The Friant Water Authority, which governs the Friant-Kern Canal and serves the Friant Division in the Southeast San Joaquin Valley, stated the monsoonal rains were good enough to increase the federal Bureau of Reclamation's water allocation from 30 to 35 percent of normal. But the bureau stated there would be no increase in the allocation.
In its weekly update that it posted on its website on Friday, FWA stated the South-Central California Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation provided an update on the operations of Millerton Lake, which is a significant source of water for the Friant Division. FWA stated SCCAO reported an unexpected increase in recent runoff due to the monsoonal rains, stating there was a 90 percent “exceedance.”
“The additional actual and forecast runoff appears to be sufficient to increase the Friant water supply allocation by another 5 percent,” FWA stated.
FWA also stated water agencies stressed to Reclamation “the need to increase allocation as soon as possible to allow some districts to use the water before they have to shut down their systems due to a lack of water supply.” FWA stated some of those districts would have to shut down their systems as soon as this week.
“FWA Staff is strongly advocating the earliest possible allocation increase,,” FWA stated. But FWA added, “Reclamation notified FWA this week that it would not increase the allocation at this time due to concerns of potentially dry future conditions and ‘borrowing’ of future water supply, compounded with low upstream storage.
Late last month Reclamation increased its water allocation form Friant Division Class I contractors from 20 to 30 percent. Initially Reclamation provided a 15 percent allocation then increased it to 20 percent. The allocation benefits water contractors along the Friant-Kern Canal from Fresno to Bakersfield.
The first 800,000 acre-feet of water is considered Class 1, so the allocation at 30 percent is 240,000 acre feet.
The allocation increase to 30 percent was due not so much to how much precipitation but when. A late spring storm in the Sacramento area allowed for the increased allocation.
But the monsoonal rains early this month have had virtually no impact locally on the Tule River and Success Lake. While there was a brief increase in the flow from the Tule River to Success Lake due to the monsoonal rains in early August, the gradual decline of the lake due to the limited allocation from the lake to local growers continued. As of Wednesday the lake's storage was down to 11,690 acre feet.
FWA's estimate the monsoonal rains could have allowed for another 5 percent increase, would have mean another 40,000 acre feet of water could have been allocated.