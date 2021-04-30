Six Monache High Manufacturing and Construction Technology Academy Pathway students recently placed in the 2021 SkillsUSA state and regional competitions, with two recording third-place finishes.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s competition had a different format than previous years. Students were given hand tools, wood, and supplies to construct their projects from home. As part of the projects, students had to produce a five-minute video of them working on the project, submit a resume, and go through a five-minute interview through Zoom.
In the state competition, Daniel Lopez took the bronze medal in the Cabinetry category and Kyleen Mitchell took the bronze medal in the Introductory Woodworking category. Rosaleeh Gaona finished sixth in the Cabinetry category while Sebastian Corona finished fifth in Introductory Woodworking.
In the regional competition, Lopez won the gold medal in the Cabinetry category while Gaona took Silver, and Robert Saldivar finished in 6th place. In the Introductory Woodworking category, Corona took Gold, Mitchell took Bronze, and Ashton Tilton finished in 4th place.
Corona, Lopez and Mitchell will return next year as seniors.
“I’m very proud of all of our students who competed in a very challenging situation for everyone,” MCTA Pathway Lead Tim Newby said. “I want to especially thank Rosaleeh and Robert, who are the first MCTA students to compete in the woodworking categories all four years in the SkillsUSA competition. Both of them gave countless hours of practice above and beyond the standard time needed in order to prepare for these competitive events.”
The Monache High MCTA woodworking program was named Outstanding High School Program in 2020 by the California Industrial Technology Educators Association.