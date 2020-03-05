Many students from Monache’s Multimedia and Technology Pathway and Manufacturing and Technology Pathway have advanced to the State Skills USA Competition.
The national competition features more than 300,000 students from 4,600 schools across the country. Many Monache students qualified for the state competition at the Region 2 Competition held on February 22 in Bakersfield.
The regional competition featured students from Tulare, Kern, Fresno, Kings, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and San Cruz Counties. The state competition will be held April 16-`9 in Ontario.
Monache students who qualified for state were:
MTA
Kyla Castillo, first, T-shirt design; Ruby Fiori and Kelci Seaman, first, video production.
MCTA
Juan Franco, Natalia Murillo and Alvaro Ramos, first, metals fabrication; Christina Silva, first, cabinetry; Rosaleeh Gaona, second, cabinetry; Robert Saldivar, third, cabinetry; Ismael Martinez, third, cabinetry; Daniel Lopez, first, woodworking; Kyleen Mitchell, third, woodworking; Sebastian Corona, fourth, woodworking.