Monache senior Jesika Gonzalez will be a panelist participating in a United Nations virtual conference this morning.
Gonzalez will participate in the Joint SDG Fund Breakthrough Alliance of the Technology and Media Funders virtual conference on sustainable development goals at 9 a.m. today. Joint SDG is the United Nations flagship global fund.
Speakers at today's conference will be Nadir Godrej, managing director of Godrej Industries and chairman of Godrej Agrovet; Rhadka Shah, co-president of Stanford Angels and Entreprenuers; and Keith Coleman, distinguished visiting Scholar Emeritus mediaX at Stanford.
Other panelists will be: Stephen Jackson, UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya; Rajesh Gopakumar, Director of the International Centre o Theoretical Sciences; California State Senators Ben Allen, Josh Becker and John Laird; Terry Tamminen, CEO of AltaSea and President of 7th Generation Advisors; Kirk Anne Taylor, executive director of Climate Action Pathways for Schools; and Anuhea Parker, Stanford student.
Lisa Kurbiel, head of Secretariat of the UN Joint SDG Fund will be the moderation.
To participate the link is bit.ly/3Ld8rEz