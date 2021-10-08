Paola Lopez Beltran and Tony Castillo were named Monache's Homecoming King and Queen during Homecoming festivities during Thursday night's football game between Monache and Mission Oak at Rankin Stadium. The rest of the Homecoming Court consisted of Aubri Childress, Kris Merzoian, Britania Rodriguez Tapia, Ethan Evans, Celeste Aldaco, Julian Perez, Neveah Martinez Espinoza and Brysn Hornsby.

