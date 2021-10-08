Paola Lopez Beltran and Tony Castillo were named Monache's Homecoming King and Queen during Homecoming festivities during Thursday night's football game between Monache and Mission Oak at Rankin Stadium. The rest of the Homecoming Court consisted of Aubri Childress, Kris Merzoian, Britania Rodriguez Tapia, Ethan Evans, Celeste Aldaco, Julian Perez, Neveah Martinez Espinoza and Brysn Hornsby.
Monache Homecoming Queen, King named
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Monache Homecoming Queen, King named
- Hundreds of Giant Sequoias killed by fires
- DAR offering writing, scholarship contests
- Veterans Day Run to be held November 11
- Nelson: Confident Band-A-Rama will be held this year
- Four convicted in Pierpoint Fire ordered to pay $200 a month
- Local sports roundup: Monache, PHS girls tennis set up showdown
- Banking On Safety
Most Popular
Articles
- Local pastor concerned about billboard on Highway 65
- Porterville man convicted of attempted murder
- Road rage incident leads to three arrests
- Six suspects arrested for running drug house with child present
- Biden action puts a hold on Trump administration biological opinions
- More vaccines, more incentives: Those receive boosters also eligible
- 75th annual Porterville Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant coming up
- Feast Of The Tabernacles being observed at Success Lake
- Sierra View honors four employees with scholarships
- Windy Fire: 29 Giant Sequoias killed; 56 percent contained
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.