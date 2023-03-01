Monache High School student Gabrielle Sutherland was selected to attend the American Legion Auxiliary California Girls State 80th Session to be held at California State University Sacramento in June 2023.
Girls State is one of the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school juniors. Only 500 high school junior girls from schools throughout California are selected for this nationally recognized leadership program. For 80 years, girls have traveled to Girls State each summer in every state to learn about the structure and responsibilities of state government. Delegates learn about the importance of meaningful participation on all levels: city, country and state by living for a week as a self-governing citizen.
Sutherland was selected by an interview committee from the Porterville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20. Delegates are chosen based on leadership, character, scholarship, loyalty and service in their schools and community.
Expenses of attending the conference are paid for by the Porterville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20.