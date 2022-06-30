Kyleen Mitchell, a 2022 graduate of Monache High School and member of the Manufacturing and Construction Technology Academy, MCTA, Pathway recently competed at the SkillsUSA National Conference in Atlanta. She competed in the Cabinetmaking Competition, finishing 17th out of 35 contestants overall and first among all female contestants.
The project she had to construct was a small end table with a Japanese flair. It had a mahogany frame with tapered legs that held a maple square cabinet with a mahogany door and lattice middle. The top was maple edged with a mahogany trim. It was designed to look like the maple cabinet floated inside the frame. It was no small feat with only 8 hours to construct.
Her journey to nationals began 4 years ago when she was a freshman at Monache High School and joined the MCTA Pathway. The Career and Technical Student Organization MCTA students belong to is part of SkillsUSA. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
SkillsUSA serves more than 333,527 students and instructors annually. This includes 19,019 instructors who join as professional members. Including alumni, SkillsUSA membership totals more than 394,000. SkillsUSA has served nearly 14 million annual members cumulatively since 1965 and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor as a successful model of employer-driven workforce development.
Mitchell immediately got involved in SkillsUSA and started competing in woodworking her sophomore year. She did well at Regionals, competing in the Introductory Woodworking Competition and placed high enough to earn the right to compete at the 2020 state competition, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
In Mitchell’s junior year, she stuck with it and competed virtually due to COVID. She again placed high enough at Regionals in Introductory Woodworking to move onto the 2021 state competition, finishing third in the virtual competition.
During her senior year, she moved up into the Cabinetmaking Contest. At regionals, she placed fifth and qualified for the state competition for the third straight year and for the first time in cabinetmaking.
At the state competition, she edged out fellow Monache MCTA cabinetmakers, who also qualified as Daniel Lopez and Sebastian Corona, finished second and third, respectively. Mitchell earned the right to represent California at the SkillsUSA National Conference with the gold medal finish.
Tim Newby who's the MCTA Pathway Lead, cabinetry and woodworking teacher and advisor at Monache said he's proud of Mitchell's accomplishments. Only one other MHS student, Gabriel Chavez in 2019, placed first at State and qualified for Nationals in Cabinetmaking. He finished 40th in the nation that year. This year’s goal was to improve on that and Mitchell delivered, finishing 17th overall and being the highest placing female.
Monache has already established itself as one of the top woodworking programs in the state. Monache received the California Industrial Teachers Education Association’s CITEA Woodworking Program of the Year award in 2020 and won gold medals in 2019 and 2022 at the SkillsUSA State Conference along with a bronze in both Cabinetmaking and Introductory Woodworking in 2021. This year at State Monache took 5 out of the 6 medals in those two contests.
Newby said he wants to continue to work with his students to maintain and improve that level and be the school to beat in California. His other goal is to continuously improve at the national level and eventually place and bring home a medal.
At the National level students compete against some students who have qualified for Nationals multiple years and some students who have grown up in a woodworking family being exposed to woodworking their whole lives. Mitchell has only been doing it for 4 years and doesn't plan to make it a career.
“This makes her accomplishments just that more amazing,” Newby said.