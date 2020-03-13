The Monache FFA Chapter is excited to announce the 4th Annual Farmers Day 5K, Farmer’s Market, and Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, March 28.
We are proud to exhibit what our students have been up to on the 4-acre-plus school farm to members of the local community while enjoying a fun and active event. The event will be held at the school farm at the Monache Agricultural Department off of Mulberry Avenue.
We welcome anyone to pre-register for the 5K Run online at runsignup.com/monaceffafarmersday. The 5K registration will begin at 7 a.m. on March 28 at the front entrance of Monache High School on North Newcomb Street and the run will begin at 8 a.m.
If you would like to participate in the 5K, you can register the morning of as well. Registration costs vary with adults 18 and over at $20 and students/children 17 and under at $10. Cash or check will only be accepted the morning of March 28. Farmers Day T-shirts will be provided for each runner who registers, and will be available for purchase.
Monache FFA will also be selling fresh vegetables and citrus grown right on campus at the Farmer’s Market. Some of the produce for sale will include cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, pomelos, and oranges.
Along with produce, there will also be a large Plant Sale with a variety of annual, biennial, and perennial plants. There will be a large assortment of spring and summer vegetables in six-packs, succulents, fruit trees, plant projects, and FFA T-shirts all available as well. The Farmers Market and Plant Sale will run from 8 a.m.-3p.m. Credit cards will be accepted here.
The Monache School Farm is open for the entire community to see, as FFA members will be giving tours and showcasing their animal projects within each of our facilities. On the tour you will see the Vegetable Plot our 500 FFA members help to maintain, where 16,000 plugs were planted on the one acre plot.
The proceeds from the day’s events will all go towards helping fund our agriculture program, including member participation in judging teams, leadership events, community service events, and helping our farm run! For more information, call our department at 559-793-3872 or check out the Farmers Day event on our Facebook page.
More information is also available at https://runsignup.com/monacheffafarmersday or http://monacheagriculture.weebly.com/