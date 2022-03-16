The Monache FFA Chapter is happy to announce its 6th Annual Farmers Day is on Saturday, March 26. The Plant Sale, Farmers Market, and Farm Run will be from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The event
will be held at the school farm at the Monache Agriculture Department off of Mulberry Avenue. All produce and plants have been grown and maintained by students who are proud to present the farm and what they have to offer to the community.
Monache FFA Farmers Market will be selling fresh vegetables and citrus including broccoli, white and specialty cauliflower, melo gold pomelos, red and green cabbage, navels, cara-caras, and blood oranges. Along with that, Monache FFA will also be having a Plant Sale.
Monache FFA has a variety of annual, biennial, and perennial plants that include vegetable six-packs, succulents, fruit trees, and pre-planted design bowls. FFA apparel will be available as well. Farm tours led by FFA students will be available too.
A Farm Run will also be held. Those interested can walk/run around the farm and will go through different obstacles. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the cost is $10. 5 and under are free. Each participant will be given a Farmers Day T-Shirt.
The proceeds from the day's event will all go towards helping fund the agriculture program, including member participation in judging teams, monthly meetings, community service events, leadership conferences, and projects on the farm.
The Monache School Farm will be open for the entire community during this event. For more information, check out the Farmers Day event on the Monache FFA Facebook page.