On Wednesday, November 18 Monache's FFA hosted its first-ever drive-thru Greenhand and Chapter Banquet.
A banquet has been hosted every year at the Monache Student Center. In years past, the chapter would hold a dinner for the members and their families followed by a ceremony where the officers announce the members receiving their Greenhand or Chapter degree.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the chapter officer team had to come up with an alternative plan since the banquet couldn't be held in person as per CDC guidelines. The officers wanted to give first and second-year members a memorable experience.
That's when the idea of a drive-thru meeting was suggested which would allow all members to attend the banquet while still following all guidelines and restrictions. The chapter officers and advisors planned the drive-thru banquet for weeks, created posters, organized certificates, and recorded the banquet ceremony to be played as members drove by.
Traditionally Monache FFA Chapter members would dye their hand with green or blue dye to signify their current degree status either as Greendhand or Chapter Farmer. But due to the current situation, members weren't able to do this, so the officer team made hand cut-outs with blue and green paper as an alternative for this year.
During the meeting, all nine of the chapter officers, four advisors, and two student teachers, along with the chapter sweetheart, Shawn Taya Jeanes, were present at the banquet handing out certificates, degree pins, and taking pictures with members. Advisors were able to witness Greenhand students make it to the first of many milestones and open the door to future FFA opportunities while joining the ranks of the 760,000 students who make up the National FFA Organization, while they watched Chapter recipients continue their progression through the National FFA program.
A total of 366 members attending the drive-thru banquet this year;. There were 144 who received their Chapter Farmer degree and 222 received their Greenhand degree.