The Monache FFA Chapter is happy to announce the 7th Annual Farmers Day will be held on Saturday, March 25th. The grand re-opening of the Monache Agriculture Department and a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. with tours of the new building provided.
During Farmer’s Day, Monache FFA will hold its annual Plant Sale, Farmer’s Market, and Farm Run from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The Farmer’s Market will have fresh vegetables and citrus including broccoli, white and specialty cauliflower, melo gold pomelos, red and green cabbage, navels, cara-caras, and blood oranges.
The Plant Sale will have a variety of annual, biennial, and perennial plants that include vegetable six-packs, succulents, fruit trees, and pre-planted design bowls. All produce and plants have been grown and maintained by Monache students.
FFA apparel will be available as well! There will be farm tours led by Monache FFA students and small activities with students and their small animal projects for kids.
The Farm Run will be held that morning. Participants can walk/run around the farm and ag department while tackling different obstacles.
All ages are welcome, and kids are encouraged to participate. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $10 and free for 5 and under. Each participant will be given a Farmer's Day T-Shirt.
The Monache School Farm is open for the entire community during this event. The proceeds from the day's event will all go towards helping fund Monache agriculture program, and go right back into projects on the farm.
For more information, check out the Farmer’s Day event on the Monache FFA Facebook page.