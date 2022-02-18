The Monache High boys basketball team went on to win its game against the North Stars 65-46 in the quarterfinals of the Valley Division 4 playoffs at MHS. After passing the Nipomo Titans earlier this week the Marauders took to the court with a strong presence.
Kaleb Salazar would lead the Marauders in scoring with a 25 points.
Monache advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday.
Leading the game 4-0 the Stars were putting the pressure on the Marauders. The Marauders Luis Ortiz would snag a rebound and go the full length of the court to score the Marauders first points to make it 4-2. A rebound from Andre Jefferson from a missed Star shot would be passed to Jerome Nichols to take down the court. Nichols would slip by the Star defender in front of him and score to tie the game 4-4.
A tied first quarter would come to end at 14-14 with both the Marauders and Stars playing a back and forth game. The second quarter would start with an awesome inside shot from Shawn Terhune. Terhune would get the ball from Ortiz and score to five Monache a 16-14 lead. Again the Stars would respond by tying the game 16-16.
A pass from Jefferson to Ortiz would start a nice play and give the lead to the Marauders. Ortiz would continue down court before quickly passing to Nichols before setting up at the corner. Nichols would take a moment and then fired the ball back to Ortiz for the three point shot which he nailed. With only 3:32 remaining Jefferson would once again land a three pointer to give Monache a 31-20.
The half would come to an end with the Marauders in the lead 33-20.
Ortiz would land an impressive fade away after a pass from David Vasquez in the third quarter. Vasquez would slip by a defender before he shot the ball over to Terhune before Terhune turned around and sent it to Ortiz for the shot. Ortiz would be free and with an easy looking shot he would net the ball and give the Marauders a 41-27 lead.
A timeout from the Stars would lead into another impressive rebound from Ortiz and basket to bring the lead to 43-29. Continuing to press the game the Marauders would end the third quarter with 50-38 lead.
The Stars would hit a three and in the first 13 seconds of the fourth quarter to pull to within 50-41.
Ortiz would have to pass over to Terhune as the Star defenders swarmed around him. Terhune had to take the ball back out before passing over to Jefferson and then quickly to Vasquez for the layup.
The Marauders led 53-41 and then a fast pass to a running Adrian Killebrew would be the ticket as Killebrew would then pass to Jefferson for the basket.
With only 2:33 left the game Terhune would slap the ball from a Star's grasp for the rebound. Terhune would pass to Ortiz after three defenders blocked his passage.
Ortiz would pass to an open Nichols. Nichols would have plenty of time to line up the shot and with the ball sinking through the net for the final margin.