In a bit of a twist a local mom and pop shop is expanding by moving into a location formerly occupied by a chain business.
Mom’s U-Bake is now essentially replacing Papa Murphy’s as it’s opening a second location. Mom’s U-Bake is moving into the location formerly occupied by the chain business in the Lowe’s shopping center. Like Papa Murphy’s, Mom’s U-Bake also offers take and bake pizza to take home.
Papa Murphy’s closed its location in the Lowe’s shopping center several months ago, but now Mom’s U-Bake is moving in
While Karen Hill, who co-owns Mom’s U-Bake with husband Clyde Hill, wouldn’t go as far as to say her business put Papa Murphy’s out of business she did say “we started getting some of their customers.”
And based on the business Hill said Mom’s U Bake has been receiving at its location on D Street across from the Grocery Outlet, there’s enough demand for two take and bake pizza businesses in Porterville.
Hill said the business has outgrown its current location. “We’ve been really busy,” she said. “We can’t make what we need to make at this location. Some days were struggling to make what we’re serving.”
“We’re experiencing growing pains and we thought it would be a good idea to serve that side of town and make things easier on us a little bit.”
Along with a variety of take and bake pizzas, Mom’s UBake also offers a variety of pastas and sandwiches and dessert pizzas.
Since there’s a Subway also close to where Mom’s U Bake will be, Mom’s U Bake won’t be in direct competition with the sandwich shop and won’t offer sandwiches at its new location. But it will offer all the take and bake pizzas and dessert pizzas the current location offers.
Hill said the new location will offer a larger variety of pastas such as calzone at the new location than is offered at the current location. “We haven’t figured it out completely,” said Hill about what pastas will be offered at the new location.
Hill said if everything goes according to plan the new location will be open in three to four weeks.