The Porterville Fair Board announced on Monday that for the second straight year it will not be able to hold the Porterville Fair as scheduled at the Porterville Fairgrounds this year.
But the Fair Board also announced it plans to reschedule a “modified” version of the fair later this year. The fair was scheduled to be held May 12-15 this year.
“After much speculation, and recent changes in state reopening guidelines regarding the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the Porterville Fair Board announces the annual Fair will not run in May and plans to reschedule a modified version of the Fair later this year,” the fair board said in a released statement. “Things are moving quickly throughout the event industry and we at Porterville Fair are committed to keeping ourselves informed as we move through these continuing unprecedented challenging times.
The Fair has worked with county health officials throughout the pandemic and will continue on the positive path that we have been on with them. While everything is still a moving target with guidelines changing as vaccinations increase and hospitalizations decrease, the Porterville Fair will continue to look to local public health orders as hopeful planning continues.”
Fair Board president Mitch Brown admits the fair has sustained financial setbacks due to the cancelation of the 2020 fair and all facility rentals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic along with half the 2019 fair essentially rained. But Brown added “the Porterville Fair will continue to be an exemplary multi-use community resource for years to come.
“After being cooped up in our homes for so long during this pandemic, we think people will be ready to come outdoors to safely enjoy any fair activities we may be able to offer.”
On plans for a scaled back fair, fair manager Susie Godfrey said, “hosting a scaled back version of our traditional fair will still allow fairgoers to enjoy a fun-filled event. Modified but mighty with maximum fun is what our goal is to present as soon as it is safe to do so.”
And for the second straight year a livestock sale for 4-H and FFA members will be held at the fairgrounds. The no-auction livestock sale will be held following the same online bidding format as in 2020.
A list of exhibitors and animals for sale will be posted on the fair's website, portervillefair.com on April 21 along with buyer information. The sale will run through May 5. Add-ons will continue to be accepted through May 24.
So, the second annual “Please, Bid for the Kid” event will be held, so to speak. “We thank you for your past support and encourage you to fill your freezer while helping these great kids out,” the fair board stated. “Please, Bid for the Kid!!”
The fair board went on to state: “We will continue to follow recommendations as they are handed down. All events scheduled will be evaluated as the situation evolves and opening is permitted.
“We know this announcement is a disappointment to our board, staff, volunteers, vendors, businesses and sponsors who have graciously supported our annual community Fair year after year. However, the Porterville Fair is committed to ensuring that your best interest is first and foremost.”
For more information on the Porterville Fair, call 781-6582 or email info@portervillefair.com.
NO JACKASS MAIL RUN, SCICON BARBECUE
Despite the improving statistics, two tradition events that would have been held this weekend won't be held for the second straight year. The Jackass Mail Run which normally would have been held on Saturday won't be held this weekend.
The SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival which would have normally been held this Sunday won't be held this weekend as well. Last year the Tulare County Office of Education provided a “virtual” wildflower festival in which it created a video featuring images and titles of the many wildflowers blooming at SCICON this time of year. It's possible another video will be produced this year.