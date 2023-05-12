A Mobile FEMA Disaster Resource Center is at River Island Country club to assist Springville residents from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
The Farmersville Disaster Resource Center is also closing at 7 p.m. today after 27 days in operation. Mobile Disaster Resource Centers will continue to circulate across the county as previously scheduled. Additional dates and locations will be announced.
Mobile Disaster Resource Centers provide information and technical assistance regarding resources and programs available to residents impacted by the recent flooding and impacts from the recent March storms. Services include:
Guidance applying for Disaster Assistance; Checking on FEMA Application Status; Housing and Rental Assistance'Small Business Administration (SBA) Information and Resources.
Residents still in need of FEMA assistance due to flood emergencies have until June 5 to file their claim. Residents have four ways to connect to services:
FEMA Mobile Disaster Resource Centers; Visit http://www.disasterassistance.gov/; Download the FEMA App; or Call 800-621-3362.
For more recovery information and resources, visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/