In collaboration with the California Department of Public Health, Tulare County health officials announced the availability of several COVID-19 mobile testing sites to provide community-based testing in rural and underserved communities.
These mobile pop-up testing sites will be available throughout the county in the coming months. Mobile COVID-19 testing kicks off next week in Strathmore, Lindsay, Exeter, Woodlake, Ivanhoe and Orosi.
“In an effort to increase testing in our local communities as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Tulare County, we encourage people experiencing symptoms or who believe they have been exposed to get tested for COVID-19,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer.
Officials strongly urge anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus, or believe they have been exposed, or an essential agriculture worker, or healthcare worker, to get tested. Testing for COVID-19 is free and available to everyone.
The following is a schedule for the mobile testing site:
Wednesday, September 23, at Harmony Magnet Academy located at 19429 Road 224 in Strathmore. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Thursday, September 24, at the Lindsay Wellness Center located at 860 N. Sequoia Ave. in Lindsay. Open from noon to 8 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Friday, September 25, at the Exeter Veterans MemorialBuilding located at 324 N. Kaweah Ave. in Exeter. Open from noon to 8 p.m. No appointment necessary.
Friday, September 25, at the Woodlake Veterans Memorial Building located at 355 N. Acacia St. in Woodlake. Open from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointment required. Make an appointment at: projectbaseline.com/covid.
Friday, September 25, at the Ivanhoe Memorial Hall located at 33209 Hawthorne Rd. in Ivanhoe. Open from 3 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Call (559) 741-8444 to make an appointment.
Wednesday, September 30, at the Orosi Memorial Hall located at 41645 Road 128 in Orosi. Open from 3 to 6:00 p.m. Appointment required. Call (559) 741-8444 to make an appointment.
Widespread testing is critical in identifying and isolating those with the virus to prevent further spread, particularly as Tulare County strives to meet the State’s Blueprint for Reopening metrics that enable schools and businesses to safely reopen.
Those interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can visit www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov for a full list of test collection sites within the county and surrounding areas. The web page also includes an interactive map for residents to find their nearest COVID-19 testing site location.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov