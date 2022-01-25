Porterville Police reported on Tuesday a Porterville man who went missing was found dead in the Friant-Kern Canal.
Jose Manuel Pancho Castro, 27, was found dead.
Porterville Police Officers we’re dispatched to the Friant-Kern Canal off of Henderson west of Westwood Street regarding a person in the canal. When officers arrived they found a person in the canal. Porterville Police Detectives responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
With the assistance of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dive team, Castro was discovered. Further investigation revealed it was Castro who was discovered.
Castro was last seen by family members on Friday, January 14 just outside the city of Porterville limits.
On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Castro’s vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Newcomb Street and Avenue 182.