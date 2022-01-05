The Miracle League, a Visalia-based baseball league for those with developmental disabilities, will return in March after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
The league taken the time to ramp up for its re-opening, including the recruitment of a new League Coordinator and additional board members. a new variety of themes and activities throughout the season will be offered and a revamp to the website and registration system has been done.
Former Visalia Rawhide general mananger Jennifer Reynolds is stepping up to the plate as the new League Coordinator. An impressive list of new board bembers will also join the lineup: Steve Nelsen, Leslie Caviglia, Tim Hire, and Joel Glick. They will join long-time board members Gary Geiger, Jennifer Geiger, Carolyn Cross, Mark Cross, Phillip Macalolooy, Carrie Blue, and Ron Hutcherson. “We are set to kick off the best Miracle League season yet!” stated Reynolds. Players in 2022 can expect a new twist on game days, including food trucks and dress-up themes.
Registration for the season opened on January 1 and will close at the end of February. To register, visit www.miracleleagueofvisalia.org.
The league is also searching for individuals and groups who would like to volunteer during games, as well as any additional businesses or organizations who would like to be a part of the season. Anyone interested can email Reynolds at jenr@geigermgt.com.
The special baseball season lasts 8 weeks, beginning at the end of March, and wraps up towards the end of May. Players must be at least 3 years of age.
Games are played on Saturdays. Instead of on Saturdays games will also be played under the lights twice on Friday nights.
There are no practices, and games are light-hearted, inclusive, and fun for all. For full information, visit www.miracleleagueofvisalia.org
The league was founded in 2003 by Visalia residents Gary and Jennifer Geiger. At that time, Visalia had only only the second Miracle League operation in the Country. There are now more than 300 leauges throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.
Games are played at 3737 South Akers St. in Visalia at a complex that includes two fields, restrooms and a playground.