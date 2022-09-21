Eagle Mountain Casino general manager Matthew Mingrone stated he believes voters should reject both propositions that could make sports betting in the state legal.
But Mingrone added if one or both of the propositions are approved by the state's voters in the November 8 general election, Eagle Mountain Casino will offer sports betting at its new site near the Porterville Municipal Airport and is preparing for whatever the state's voters decide.
Mingrone made his statements during an update on the new casino now being constructed in Porterville at Tuesday's Rotary Club of Porterville meeting.
Propositions 26 and 27 are on the November ballot and both would legalize sports betting in the state. “We are telling people to vote no on both,” said Mingrone on Tuesday.
Proposition 26 would limit sports betting to just in-person betting at tribal casinos, but also at the state's four major horse racing tracks — Santa Anita in Southern California, Del Mar in the San Diego area, Golden Gate Fields in the Bay Area and Los Alamitos in Orange County.
Along with allowing sports betting at tribal casinos, Proposition 27 would allow online, mobile sports betting. Among those backing Proposition 27 are the two biggest out of state online sports betting companies, FanDuel and Draft Kings.
Mingrone said the reasoning for why he doesn't support either proposition comes down to sovereignty and self-sufficiency for tribes. That's why virtually all of the state's tribes, with the exception of just a small number of tribes, have backed Proposition 26.
But a sticking point with Mingrone is Proposition 26 also allows for sports betting at the state's four major horse racing tracks. While there would be little impact on Eagle Mountain if sports betting was allowed at those race tracks, it could have an impact on tribes in those areas who want to offer sports betting at their casinos.
But if sports betting becomes legal in the state, Eagle Mountain Casino will offer sports betting at its site in Porterville, Mingrone said. “We want to stay competitive,” he said. “We want to offer whatever amenities are available.”
“We are prepared for either way,” added Mingrone on if Proposition 26 or 27 passes.
If both propositions pass it will likely come down to which proposition received the most votes and will likely be determined by a court decision as far as how sports betting would take place in the state.
Those behind Proposition 27 have sold it as a way to deal with the homeless problem in the state along with providing help for poorer tribes that don't have casinos as tax revenue from sports betting would go to those areas if Prop. 27 passes. But those against Prop. 27 claim little would actually go to the homeless.
Mingrone also noted more than $1 million a year from Tribal casino gaming revenues goes to tribes without casinos. As far as the commercials that have been on television concerning Propositions 26 and 27, Mingrone said, “It's very confusing. They have done a very good job of confusing it.”
Mingrone added if both propositions failed he believed “in the next few years you'll see something more palatable for the tribes” as far as sports betting is concerned.
As far as when the new casino will open, Mingrone stated it will open in late December or January. Mingrone said it was originally hoped the casino would open in October but like many other projects the schedule has been affected by COVID-19. “We ran into some supply chain issues,” he said.
He also said it was originally planned for the convention center and hotel to be constructed at the same time as the casino and 2,000 seat event center. But because of COVID, the project had to be done in phases with the first phase of the construction being the casino and event center. The second phase will include a hotel of about 250 rooms and the convention center, Mingrone said.
He said as far as financing banks are now ready to finance the second phase. “Whenever you're ready to start building the hotel just let us know,” said Mingrone about what banks are saying.
He added ground should be broken on the hotel and convention center about three months after the casino opens and construction of that phase should take about nine months.
Another reason for locating the casino to Porterville is improving the water situation at the Tule River Reservation. The city and tribe have entered into a joint powers agreement that's overseeing the construction of a tertiary water treatment plant that will take care of the water needs of the casino and water needs for the city as well.
Mingrone described the water use of the new casino as “net zero” and will actually give water back such as for uses as for the nearby Porterville Sports Complex. The relocation of the casino will also help with the Tule Reservation's water situation.
The Porterville Area Development Authority consisting of officials from both the city of Porterville and the Tule River Tribe is the entity now overseeing the water and transportation needs for the new casino.
Officials in the past and Mingrone on Tuesday note what happened to East Porterville that made national news in 2015 happens on the reservation every year as the reservation effectively runs out of water every summer.
As far as the use of the current casino site, it will be used for providing health services those on the reservation have to travel for such as dialysis. As far as the actual casino among the possible uses that have been discussed is turning it into a recreation center, Mingrone said. “There's quite a few different ideas,” said Mingrone about how the current casino site will be used.
Mingrone also said the new casino will keep as local flavor as possible. He noted Starbucks showed interest in the new casino, but Mingrone said the casino will continue to feature the local Yokuts Coffee House.
He added the casino has entered into an agreement with Stafford's Chocolates in which Stafford's products will be sold throughout the site.
The new casino will offer gambling for ages 21 and older and alcohol will be served at the site.